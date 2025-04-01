MGK addresses confusion about baby daughter’s name with ex Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has addressed speculation about his daughter’s name!

Last week, the rapper announced that his ex-fiancée, actress Megan Fox, had given birth to their first child together. The couple are now parents to a bouncing baby girl.

This is MGK’s second child, as he also shares his 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, with his ex Emma Cannon.

Meanwhile, Megan’s new arrival marks the first time that she has welcomed a daughter. She is also a mum to sons Noah Shannon (12), Bodhi Ransom (11), and Journey River (8), whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

When confirming the arrival of his new bundle of joy, MGK – whose real name is Colson Baker – took to Instagram to post a brief clip of his newborn’s tiny hand.

In his caption, the 34-year-old confirmed that his daughter was born on March 27, writing: “she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.”

The caption led many of MGK and Megan’s fans to assume that the former couple had named their little one Celestial Seed.

Credit: Megan Fox / Instagram

Now, a few days after sharing their baby girl’s arrival, MGK has confirmed that his daughter’s name has yet to be revealed publicly.

Last night, the hitmaker took to his Instagram stories and reposted a screenshot from a TikTok video, in which the user claimed that MGK and Megan’s daughter’s name was Celestial Seed.

“Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed’” MGK penned alongside the screenshot, along with a laughing emoji.

Credit: MGK / Instagram

MGK then went on to confirm that New Girl star Megan is taking responsibility for revealing their newborn’s moniker, as he added: “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we're ready.”

Megan and MGK initially announced their pregnancy last November, but revealed their split just one month later. Their baby news came one year after Megan confirmed that the pair had experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage.

At the time, Megan took to Instagram to debut her blossoming bump, writing in her caption: "Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back.”