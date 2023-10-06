Mettle & Bloom offers 20% off ‘Growth & Gratitude Journals’ for World Mental Health Day

In recognition of World Mental Health Day on October 10th, Mettle & Bloom is proud to announce a promotion aimed at raising awareness of the importance of mental well-being. Mettle & Bloom is a small Irish business that celebrates women for their mettle. They strive to encourage women to love themselves and treat themselves with kindness and compassion, make their happiness a priority, allocate time for themselves, and nurture their confidence and self-esteem. They want to bring awareness to World Mental Health Day and promote the well-being in the community. To do so, Mettle & Bloom is offering a 20% discount on their Growth & Gratitude Journals. The Growth & Gratitude Journal was meticulously designed in Galway by Sallyann Concannon to facilitate personal growth, self-reflection and mindfulness.

Key Features of the Growth & Gratitude Journal:

Fortnightly Blocks:

The journal is strategically laid out in fortnightly blocks, allowing users to track their progress and set achievable goals.

Inspirational Quotes:

Each fortnightly section is accompanied by an empowering quote from an inspirational woman known for her mettle, providing motivation.

Reflective Pages:

At the end of each section, users will find a unique reflection page designed to encourage deep thought and introspection. Regular reflection is a powerful way to stay accountable, promoting continuous personal growth and achievement.

Introductory Questions:

The journal includes thought-provoking introductory questions to stimulate your thinking and blank pages for recording additional thoughts and insights.

User friendly:

It is designed to take less than 5 minutes per day. Up to 3 minutes in the morning and 2 minutes in the evening.

The Benefits of Journaling:

Research has shown that journaling and practicing gratitude can have a profound impact on mental health. Regularly expressing gratitude can improve overall well-being, boost happiness levels, reduce stress, and increase resilience. Moreover, individuals who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them compared to those who do not. Putting your goals on paper creates a sense of commitment and accountability, significantly enhancing the likelihood of success.

Customer reviews of the Growth & Gratitude Journal clearly support this, with one customer noting ‘I notice a big difference in myself when I journal in the morning vs when I do not’ and another customer reviewed her purchase saying ‘I have journaled every day for over 10 years so I know a good journal when I see one. I will most certainly be back for another when I've filled these pages’.

The journal retails at €28.95. On October 10th, customers can avail of 20% off and purchase the Growth & Gratitude Journal for €23.15.

Buy on www.mettleandbloom.com on October 10th 2023 to avail of the offer.