Met Éireann warn public ahead of icy night

After a very cold start to the New Year, Met Éireann has issued another weather warning for the night ahead.

Today, January 9, the forecaster has said that although today is expected to be sunny around the nation, temperatures will still stay very chilly as they remain between just 2 and 5 degrees.

These sunny spells will help to melt the ice that formed overnight when temperature dropped to -5 in certain areas.

While snow is not expected and it should remain dry today, a ‘cold air’ will be covering the country. But, there may also be wintry showers in the south.

Met Éireann has said there is ‘another very cold night in store’ as temperatures will drop between -2 and 1 degrees in some parts of Ireland tonight.

#WeatherToday Cold & frosty to start this morning Cloud will gradually break up this morning with some good sunny spells developing across the country Staying mainly dry apart from the odd light shower in the far south Highs of just 2 to 5 C ℹ️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/dnazaaP6Hw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 9, 2024

There will be clear skies and light winds from this evening, meaning a widespread frost and some icy patches are expected.

These icy patches could result in hazardous driving conditions and road users are reminded to slow down and be cautious if having to travel on roads tonight.

A yellow weather warning for icy roads was in place from last night, Monday January 8, until 10am this morning, but this has now been lifted.

As for tomorrow’s weather forecast, Met Éireann has said there will be another ‘very cold start with frost and ice slowly clearing’.

Much like today, it will be mostly dry with some sun breaking through at times during the day. There is a possibility of showers in the east of the country, with temperatures reaching between 3 and 7 degrees.