Met Éireann has issued weather warning across the entire country

As of 8pm tonight, a Status Yellow weather warning will be put in place for the entire country.

Forecasters have warned the public that strong winds and persistent rain is to be expected over the next 24 hours, with the warning to remain in place until 6am tomorrow.

Taking to Twitter, the national forecasters confirmed: "Southwest winds are expected to reach mean speeds of between 55 and 65 km/hr, gusting to 110 km/hr at times on Tuesday night."

Yellow status wind warning for Ireland

See details here https://t.co/9BeK3UcAwO pic.twitter.com/afYdg6DKFV — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 22, 2018

"Outbreaks of rain will reach the west this evening and will spread across the country overnight. The rain will be heaviest and most persistent in the west and northwest but rather patchy elsewhere," reads the official website.

It is understood that winds will increase fresh to strong in a south or southwest in direction while tomorrow will see blustery weather with patchy rain.

This is set to become heavy and more persistent in the north and northwest of the country.

If anyone needs us, we'll be by the fire.