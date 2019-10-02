Met Éireann issues status orange warnings ahead of Storm Lorenzo

Met Éireann has issued weather warnings for Thursday and Friday ahead of Storm Lorenzo. The tropical storm is expected to hit Ireland on Thursday evening.

A status orange wind warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. Winds are set to reach speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 100 to 130 km/h. Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage. This warning comes into effect from 6pm on Thursday, October 3.

Status Orange – Wind warning for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick Valid: Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 3 a.m.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/j2jnYIz085 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 2, 2019

A status yellow wind warning has been issued for the rest of the country. These winds will reach speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts to 100km/h resulting in some disruptive impacts. This warning stays in place until 6am on Friday, October 4.

A yellow rainfall warning has also been issued ahead of Storm Lorenzo. 50mm of rainfall is expected in the rest and northwest of the country. The nation has been warned of some flooding. This warning will remain in place until 9 am on Friday, October 4.