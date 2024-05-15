Meryl Streep confesses her hopes to return for Mamma Mia 3

Could Meryl Streep’s return to Mamma Mia! be on the cards?

Back in 2018, moviegoers were thrilled when the cast of Mamma Mia! reunited on the big screen for its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

However, viewers were left saddened by the reveal that Meryl Streep’s character, Donna Sheridan, had been killed off-screen. At the end of the film, Donna briefly appears in a dream-like sequence, singing alongside Meryl’s on-screen daughter Amanda Seyfried.

At the time of the sequel’s release, fans questioned the decision for Donna to be killed off from the franchise. The creatives later stated that Meryl was “hesitant” about doing a sequel.

Now, almost six years after the movie's release, the Hollywood legend has expressed some regret about her character’s death.

During a conversation with Deadline, Meryl confirmed that talks are currently ongoing for a third Mamma Mia! film.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon,” she hinted.

“Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it,” Meryl added.

In September of last year, Meryl opened up to Vogue about the possibility of her return to the role of Donna.

“I told [producer Judy Craymer] if she could figure out a way to reincarnate Donna, I'm into that. Or it could be like in one of those soap operas where Donna comes back and reveals it was really her twin sister that died,” she teased.

Meanwhile, Judy Craymer detailed to Deadline earlier this month that there is an idea for another sequel in its “earliest stages”.

"There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back – and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna,” she explained.