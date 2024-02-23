Mel C gives her opinion on Mel B speculating Spice Girls ‘reunion’

Melanie Chisholm has spoken out for the first time on rumoured ‘reunion’ plans for the Spice Girls.

Mel C is best known for being a member of the girl power band, which was originally formed in 1994.

In recent months, speculation has been rising on the possibility of a Spice Girls reunion in the near future, with bandmate Mel Brown even teasing “really good news” coming soon.

Now, as Mel C, Mel B, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell-Horner prepare to mark the band’s 30th anniversary this year, Mel C has broken her silence on the rumours.

In an interview with The Sun, the 50-year-old was understandably asked about Mel B’s comments, which were made last month.

“Mel, I adore her and she has this thing, and it can sometimes get us into hot water. Of course we're always talking, we'd love to do something else,” the Wannabe hitmaker explained.

“I'd love to get back on stage with the girls but everybody wants to do something a little bit different or in a different way, so it's just trying to get everyone on the same page at the same time,” Mel C detailed, before going on to confess that there are no “soon” plans.

“Melanie likes to manifest things and she thinks if she says it enough, it will happen. I can't confirm that there is anything happening soon but we're always talking about opportunities,” she promised.

Mel C’s comments came as Mel B teased on Today with Hoda & Jenna on January 8: "Well, I've been saying it forever, but now we're actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us.”

The 48-year-old continued: "It's going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it. I'm going to get myself into so much trouble!”

The five-piece band last performed together in 2012, as part of the London Olympics closing ceremony. The Spice Girls then went on to reunite in 2019 for a UK stadium tour, but without fashion designer Victoria.