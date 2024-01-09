Mel B teases huge Spice Girls news that includes ‘all five of us’

Could another Spice Girls reunion be on the cards?

This year marks 30 years since Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell-Horner were formed as the Spice Girls.

After the band’s formation in 1994, Posh Spice, Baby Spice, Sporty Spice, Scary Spice and Ginger Spice received astronomical success around the world. While the band did reunite in 2019 for a brief UK tour, they did so without the presence of Victoria Beckham.

Now, ahead of their 30th anniversary, one of the band’s members has teased that a huge announcement is coming very soon, and that it will involve all of the Spice Girls.

Yesterday, Mel B appeared on chat show Today with Hoda & Jenna and was asked about the possibility of a reunion.

"Well, I've been saying it forever, but now we're actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us," the 48-year-old hinted.

Speaking about the “logistics” of bringing the band back together, Mel B explained: "There's five of us. There’s five different diaries, and we're all parents."

However, the star confirmed that fans of the Spice Girls are going to be "100 percent satisfied" by the announcement.

"It's going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it," she teased further, exclaiming: "I'm going to get myself into so much trouble!”

Since the band’s initial split in 2000, all five members of the Spice Girls have only reunited twice – once in 2007 for a tour, and again in 2012 for the Olympics closing ceremony in London.

In 2021, Melanie C previously detailed that only four of the Spice Girls were eager to do another tour.

"At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria. She might be sucked into the idea at some point," she stated to PEOPLE and Entertainment Tonight.

"In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen. At some point, I think Posh Spice will be back onstage,” the 49-year-old hoped.