Mel B admits if the Spice Girls will be bridesmaids at her wedding

Mel B has been spilling the details on her wedding!

The Spice Girls hitmaker is currently planning her big day with her fiancé Rory McPhee, after the couple got engaged in October 2022.

In an interview with OK!, the Wannabe singer noted that she plans to keep her nuptials traditional.

“I think to plan a good wedding, you need a bit of time. And I’ve got a lot of decisions to make,” she teased.

Mel B then went on to detail that she hopes to get married in the same church where Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles tied the knot in 1981.

“We recently visited St Paul’s Cathedral. I’ve got my MBE there so it means I can get married there, too. We met the Bishop and, you know, because I’ve been married twice before, I had to give reasons on why I wanted to get married again. After I explained to them why my first marriage and my second marriage ended, I thought they’d say, ‘Oh, dear Lord, you need to have a good man,’” the 48-year-old joked.

Mel B was then asked if she intends to have her Spice Girls bandmates as her bridesmaids.

“I don’t think so,” she admitted, before confirming: “They’ll all be at the wedding but I just don’t want to put them in that position.”

Mel B also noted that she has considered her children – Phoenix (25), Angel (16) and Madison (12) – for wedding roles.

“I don’t know what to do, honestly. I’m not even sure if my children want to be included in a role, plus my sister has just had another baby and Rory’s got young nieces,” she explained.

After dating Rory since 2019, Mel B initially chose to share her engagement during an appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Gogglebox.

"He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you’. There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, it was very romantic. I love flowers,” she gushed.