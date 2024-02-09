Meghan Trainor unveils adorable snaps for son Riley’s birthday

The Trainor-Sabara household is celebrating!

Yesterday, Made You Look hitmaker Meghan Trainor and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara marked their son’s birthday. The couple’s eldest child, Riley, is now three years old.

To mark Riley’s special day, proud mum Meghan took to social media to share some never-before-seen snaps of her son.

On her Instagram account, the 30-year-old posted an abundance of photos of her firstborn, including some adorable images of Riley with his seven-month-old brother Barry.

“How is my baby 3 years old?!” the All About That Bass singer exclaimed at the beginning of her caption.

“Riley, you are so loved! You are the sweetest, funniest, most delicious little human. You have my whole heart,” she gushed.

Meghan concluded her message by penning: “Mama loves you to the moon and back!”

On his own Instagram page, beaming dad Daryl celebrated his son Riley with another birthday tribute to him.

In amongst sweet photos and videos of the youngster, Daryl wrote: “Riley. My little buddy. My best friend. My light. Thank you for choosing me to be your dad. You make life better and brighter everyday.”

The 31-year-old actor also chose to thank his wife Meghan, whom he tied the knot with in 2018.

“And most importantly thank you to @meghantrainor for being the best mom each and every second to our THREE YEAR OLD. Happy birthday!!!” he wrote.

Many of Meghan and Daryl’s fans have since taken to the comments sections of their posts to send their own birthday wishes to Riley.

“Happy birthday Riley! You guys are the cutest and sweetest family!!” one follower replied.

“He’s the cutest little guy ever,” another agreed.

“Happy birthday Riley, wish you all the best in life!!!” a third fan added.

Riley's birthday comes as Meghan and Daryl announced the arrival of their second child Barry last July.

On Instagram at the time, the mum-of-two confirmed: “On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world”.