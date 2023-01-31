Meghan Trainor reveals moment she found out she was pregnant

Grab the tissues!

Meghan Trainor announced the wonderful news that she and her husband Daryl Sabara were expecting their second child yesterday.

Now, Meghan has shared the sweet moment she found out she was expecting again to her 16.6M TikTok followers.

In the cute video where Trainor seems overwhelmed with happiness, she looks at her pregnancy test and excitedly says, “Oh my God, that sh*t lit up so fast”. Meghan captioned the lovely memory, "The moment I found out I was pregnant with baby number 2".

Turning Page, covered by Sydney Rose, plays in the background of the short clip and as Meghan is close to tears of joy, she shows the positive pregnancy test to the camera.

The touching clip, which already has 8.1M views in the few short hours it has been online, had many famous faces and fans of the singer comment on it to congratulate Meghan on her baby news.

Halloweentown star Kimberly J Brown wrote, “Congratulations!!”, while make-up artist Manny Mua penned, “CONGRATS MY LOVE”.

“Congrats cutiessss”, said singer Alessia Cara. Singer-songwriter Abigail Barlow added, “Congratulations beautiful!!!!”.

The Made You Look singer was speaking on the Today Show about her new book, Dear Future Mama, via video call when she shared the exciting news exclaiming, “We did it!”.

The 29-year-old shared the video to her 16.1M Instagram followers and wrote, “RILEY’S GONNA BE A BIG BROTHER”.

Meghan then took to Instagram to post a photo of herself holding up her baby scans. She captioned the post, “BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER”.

The All About That Bass singer and her husband Daryl, who is known for starring in Spy Kids, tied the knot in December 2018. The pair went on to welcome their first child into the world- a son named Riley, in February 2021.