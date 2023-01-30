SHEmazing!
Meghan Trainor has announced she’s pregnant with baby no.2

Huge congratulations are in order for Meghan Trainor as she has announced she is expecting her second child. 

The All About That Bass singer revealed the wonderful news that she and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting again when talking on the Today Show. 

Meghan was promoting her new book about motherhood called Dear Future Mama via videocall when she shared a glimpse of a baby scan and her blossoming baby bump. She exclaimed 'We did it!', as her husband came into frame and gave her a peck on the cheek.

The 29-year-old then took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding up her scans to her 16.1M followers.

She captioned the post, "BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER".

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their wonderful news.

The Princess Diaries star Mandy Moore wrote, “Congrats friends!!!”, while TikTok star Abbie Herbert penned, “SO SO SO SO HAPPY”. “Congrats!!!!!”, added Ghost Whisperer actress Jennifer Love Hewitt.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The wonderful news comes after Trainor shared a video to Instagram of her family and friends reacting excitedly to news she and Daryl had told them. The pair hadn't revealed to the public what the news was until today and we see now why the group were so elated for the couple!

The Made You Look singer and her Spy Kids star husband are already proud parents to Riley, who will be turning two years old next week. 

Congratulations again to Meghan and Daryl as they prepare to expand their family further!

