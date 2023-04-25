Meghan Trainor finally shares gender reveal of second child

Meghan Trainor has finally confirmed the gender of baby no. 2!

The Made You Look singer is currently expecting her second child with her husband, Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara.

The couple are already parents to two-year-old son Riley, and are due to welcome their latest arrival in July.

Since announcing her pregnancy, fans of the hit singer have been eager to know if Riley will be gaining a baby brother or a baby sister.

Well, the expectant parents have finally given us an answer – and with the help of little Riley too!

In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which is airing today in the United States, the 29-year-old recalled how she chose the same show to announce her baby boy back in October 2020, and so she wanted to do it again.

With Daryl joining her for the interview, the couple played a video showcasing Daryl, off camera, counting down little Riley.

“3, 2, 1…”, he prompts, before the toddler exclaims: “It’s a boy!”

“I love that Riley did it!” host Kelly Clarkson exclaimed, as the audience clapped and cheered.

Meghan and Daryl initially announced their pregnancy on January 30, as the All About That Bass hitmaker posted a glamorous photo of herself holding up some sonogram snaps.

“BABY #2 COMING THIS SUMMER,” the expectant mum wrote in her caption at the time.

Meghan and Daryl first met in 2014 at a party. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that they chose to start dating.

After a year and a half of dating, and on Meghan’s 24th birthday, Daryl proposed in December 2017. The happy couple subsequently tied the knot exactly one year later, giving Meghan a birthday to remember.

In February 2021, Meghan and Daryl then became parents for the first time when they welcomed son Riley into the world.

We couldn’t be more excited for them!