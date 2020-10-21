Meghan Trainor and husband Daryl Sabara reveal their baby’s gender

First-time-mum-to-be, Meghan Trainor appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, to reveal the gender of her first baby.

The exciting news comes just two weeks after Meghan and her Spy Kids husband, Daryl Sabara, announced to the world that she was pregnant with their first baby.

Now the singer has even more good news, as she’s just announced that she’s expecting a baby boy!

When talk-show host Kelly asked Meghan if she knew the gender of the baby yet, the singer confessed, “We've never told anyone,” before adding, “I saved it for you Kelly, I love you”!

The soon-to-be-mum then went on to explain that the gender ended up not being what she had expected. After doing several tests at home, which are supposed to predict your baby’s gender, Meghan was sure she was having a girl.

“I did all of those… look online things of ‘how fast is the heartbeat’, ‘where do your hips go’, and was like, ‘Oh, it must be this’… I was wrong,” she admitted.

Meghan then introduced her husband Daryl and brother Ryan Trainor, who appeared via video call to announce the gender. “They’re going to tell you, because they never get to tell anyone,” she explained.

Daryl and Ryan then appeared on screen to announce, “It’s a boy!”

Meghan and Daryl are expecting their first child together, their first son. Meghan revealed that she was expecting just two weeks ago on Instagram, by posting a photograph of her baby’s scan.

“[Daryl Sabara] and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!” Meghan exclaimed.

The singer also revealed in the interview with Kelly that she was a little bit more than half way through her pregnancy, and has yet to buy anything for her little one.

“I don't know when to buy stuff. People want to buy me stuff, but I'm like, 'I'm gonna have two cribs? What do I do? Help me,” Meghan jokingly pleaded.