Meghan Trainor admits she’s ‘so lucky’ for husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has been opening up about her relationship with her husband Daryl Sabara.

The All About That Bass singer and her Spy Kids actor husband tied the knot back in December 2018.

Meghan and Daryl share two sons together- three-year-old Riley and baby Barry, who was born in July of last year.

As Meghan prepares to go on tour later this year, she has opened up about her and Daryl’s marriage, admitting she’s ‘so lucky’ to have him.

Explaining that she feels like she ‘manifested’ her partner, Trainor spoke to E! News about him, admitting, “Yes, I love him. He literally drove me to work today. No, I got so lucky”.

“I don’t know how I did it, but I think I manifested him out of all my songs. I was singing to him for years. I was like, ‘Where are you?’… ‘come find me’”.

“He’s perfect”, the 30-year-old reiterated before jokingly saying, “And you can train them and he’s learned and he’s perfect”.

After praising her husband for helping her focus on her career while juggling parenthood, Meghan described him as ‘her everything’ and later added, “He’s a good guy. I love him”.

When thinking about the future as her husband prepares to start filming movies again, the Been Like This singer revealed she’s ‘so proud of him’.

“I was like, ‘I will be there on set for you’. The roles will reverse. I will bring the snacks and water. I’ll have the kids. It’ll be so cute and I would love a break. It would be adorable”.

When previously penning a heartwarming tribute to her husband on social media, Meghan confessed her love for him by writing, “I still feel like we are 22/24 and dating but we are almost at 7 years with 2 BABIES! Life with you is more than I could’ve ever dreamed of… and gets better every single day. I can’t believe you’re mine. I love you way too much”.