Meghan Markle’s royal hen party is going to be extremely low-key

The countdown to the royal wedding is officially underway and we can’t help but sulk over the fact that we still haven’t received an invitation yet, but there’s still time, right?

The rumour mill is full of whispers about Meghan’s wedding dress designer and Prince William’s role in the wedding, and now details about the former Suits star’s hen-party have been shared.

According to US Weekly, the future bride is planning on celebrating in a very calm way.

Forget about the fluorescent pink feather boas and plastic tiaras, Meghan is straying away from the stereotypical hen-do traditions, “Meghan will be having a party but won’t be calling it her ‘bachelorette.”

The 36-year-old is hoping to host a relaxed pre-wedding party with her dearest friends.

“Think low-key, think somewhere out of London, good food and drink, a little music. It won’t be wild,” the magazine reported.

The guest list is set to feature both male and female friends, including her best friends Lindsay Jill Roth, Jessica Mulroney and Markus Anderson.

Diolch Caerdydd! Thank you to everyone who made Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s visit to Wales so very special. pic.twitter.com/jBFaafLJWC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 18, 2018

During her latest official visit, the actress told one royal superfan that Wales was a potential spot for her celebration.

Anne Daley was lucky enough to talk to Meghan when she visited Cardiff earlier this week, alongside her fiance Prince Harry.

"I asked her if she would like to come on a hen night around the nightspots of Cardiff, and she said she'd love to,” she joked.

Who knows where Meghan will host her ‘hen-party’, but one thing we know is that it’ll be one classy affair.