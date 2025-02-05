Meghan Markle unveils sweet surprise for victim of Los Angeles fires

Meghan Markle has unveiled an emotional surprise that she has organised for a victim of the Californian wildfires.

Last month, the area of Los Angeles was hit by devastating wildfires, in which 29 people died and at least 16,000 structures were destroyed.

At the time, Meghan – who lives in Montecito with her husband Prince Harry, after leaving the UK in 2020 – visited the affected communities to support those who had lost their homes.

Now, the Duchess of Sussex has revealed one heartwarming gesture that she has organised, with the help of a Grammy-winning sensation.

Last night, Meghan took to her new Instagram account to post a video update, as she explained that she had received a delivery that she had been “waiting for”.

Meghan detailed that she had spoken with a mother in Altadena, who had lost her home that she shared with her fifteen-year-old daughter.

“When they came back to see their house for the first time, all she’d been looking for in her home was the t-shirt from the Billie Eilish concert that she had just gone to that she left in the washing machine or the dryer,” the Duchess recalled of the teenager.

“Of course, they now see their home, the washing machine, the dryer are ash… they’re not there anymore. So I said, ‘I don’t know Billie Eilish but I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt.’ I thought of everybody that I knew and I made a voice note. I was like, ‘Please can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish, here’s what I’m asking,’” the 43-year-old continued.

Meghan then showcased the delivery from Billie, which included clothing merch pieces, a signed vinyl of her latest album, and a Billie lunch box.

“Huge thank you to Billie Eilish, this is going to mean so much to her. And honestly to Adam Levine and Behati, you guys helped get this over the line,” Meghan praised, referring to the Maroon 5 singer and his wife.

“To everyone who is showing up for people in big and small ways to get through what’s happened in California, just thank you so much. I’m going to go and email her mom now. Just wanted to share that with you guys,” the mother-of-two concluded.