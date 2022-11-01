Meghan Markle reveals she studied to take a UK citizenship test

Meghan Markle has disclosed that she nearly became a UK citizen!

The Duchess of Sussex made the surprising revelation on her Spotify podcast Archetypes today, in a conversation with Canada’s First Lady, Sophie Trudeau.

“That citizenship exam is so hard,” Meghan exclaimed on the podcast. “I was studying for it and I remember going: ‘Oh my goodness’”.

Meghan went on to hilariously share that even her husband, Prince Harry, did not know some of the answers. “I would ask my husband: ‘Did you know this? Did you know this?’ And he would say: ‘I had no idea'”, she laughed.

Although the 41-year-old did not confirm on the podcast whether or not she ended up taking the test, it is believed that she did not, as Meghan had not yet lived in the UK for the required three years before acquiring spousal citizenship.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018. In January 2020, the couple revealed that they would be leaving the UK and would be stepping back from their roles as working royals.

The couple have now settled into life in California, along with their two children, three-year-old Archie and one-year-old Lilibet.

In today’s episode of Archetypes, Meghan also revealed that she has bonded with First Lady Trudeau over the difficulties of being a parent.

“Sophie has become a dear friend and someone who I think is so emblematic of strength that comes from embracing your humanity, even in the face of all these family and home and public pressures, keeping that sense of self while holding up the mantle of what comes with being a parent and a spouse, that's a full plate,” Meghan praised.

She also went on to describe a day where the two women shared a chilled day together with their children, and how contrasting it was to their public lives. “This wasn't our day of being the wives and moms, all perfectly quaffed with updos and pearls and demure smiles,” Meghan explained.

“This was the other version of us both with wild curly hair and swimsuits and loose linen and huge belly laughs. Big cuddles with our little ones, quiet whispers of girl talk on the terrace, giddy like absolute schoolgirls. We were just having so much fun,” she reminisced.