Meghan Markle makes her first TV appearance since miscarriage news

Meghan Markle made a surprise TV appearance yesterday to honour the pandemic’s "quiet heroes", her first public appearance since opening up about her heartbreaking miscarriage nearly three weeks ago.

Meghan gave a moving speech in a pre-recorded clip during Sunday night’s Heroes special on CNN. “In a year that has been universally challenging for everyone, I'm inspired by the stories of compassion in our communities,” Meghan said.

“Across the country, people have put their own needs aside to come together and support the collective well-being of those around them.”

“Back in March, the COVID-19 crisis hit hard, and overnight everything seemed to change,” the 39-year-old mum recalls, adding, “For many families, the impact of the pandemic has been catastrophic, and far too many were faced with the heartbreaking question: How am I going to put food on the table for my family?”

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex honors the people working to feed those in need during the pandemic on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Get Involved: https://t.co/MkgzSomt7H pic.twitter.com/jnPzPtmBGx — CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020

“But in the face of this devastating reality, we also saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times. We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry.”

“We saw communities standing up and taking action. When kids' lunch programs came to a halt, we saw our neighbours make sure that those children received the nutrition they need. And when those who are immunocompromised or most vulnerable couldn't leave their homes, we, as a community, showed up to deliver the food they needed to their doorsteps.”

During the pandemic, both Meghan and Prince Harry gave back to their new community in the US, by volunteering for various charities. In April the pair distributed free meals to vulnerable people through Project Angel Food, a non-profit charity.

“We know the value of food; as nourishment, as a life source, and in the moments of crisis, the warmth of a meal can feel as comforting as a much-needed hug — especially in the absence of human contact due to the social distancing we're all experiencing,” Meghan said.

“These moments reminded so many that they're cared for. Tonight, we are celebrating these quiet heroes, some of whom I know and others that we applaud from afar. These individuals stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met.”

“They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation. They nourished their neighbours in more ways than one. And they showed us, all of us, that even in the darkest times, when we come together, we have the power to remind someone else that there is hope, and that we will be okay,”