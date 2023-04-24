Meghan Markle makes first appearance since coronation statement

Meghan Markle has spoken out for the first time since confirming that she will not attend King Charles’ coronation.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared in a pre-recorded video message to introduce a TED Talk hosted by her friend, photographer Misan Harriman.

It is presumed that the 41-year-old filmed her tribute at home in Montecito, California, where she lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children – Prince Archie (3) and Princess Lilibet (1).

In her video, Meghan praised Misan's "unmatched eye for a good photograph" and went on to explain how much she treasures the snaps Misan has taken for her, including the pregnancy announcement for her daughter Lili.

"I've experienced his talent first hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family. And I know there are many others who share this experience,” she continued.

"I am so thrilled to welcome to the TED stage, my dear friend Misan Harriman,” the Duchess of Sussex concluded.

This is the first time that Meghan has been seen by the public after confirmation that she will not be attending her father-in-law’s coronation.

The ceremony for King Charles III is due to take place next Saturday, May 6.

Earlier this month, both Buckingham Palace and the couple released a statement revealing that Prince Harry would attend without Meghan.

Rumours soon circulated that Meghan had declined to attend over a ‘dispute’ she’d had with King Charles via written letters.

However, her friend Omid Scobie subsequently shared a statement on Twitter on behalf of the Duchess.

"The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago,” he wrote.

"Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous. We encourage tabloid media and various other royal correspondents to stop exhausting the circus that they alone are creating," Omid added.

Prince Archie's fourth birthday happens to be on the same day as the coronation, and so it is believed that Meghan has chosen to stay in California to be with him and toddler Lili.