Meghan Markle hints at projects with Prince Harry after docuseries

Meghan Markle has returned to Hollywood!

Last night, The Duchess of Sussex mingled with an array of stars as she walked the red carpet at Variety’s Power of Women event.

The annual celebration, which highlights the accomplishments of women in the industry, was also attended by the likes of singer Billie Eilish, actress Emily Blunt and broadcaster Oprah Winfrey.

Credit: Variety on X

In an interview with Variety before the event, Meghan chose to reflect on her past and future relationship with the world of entertainment.

Meghan, who stunned in a pale pink dress and a slicked-back bun, stated that she was “thrilled” to be back in the world of Hollywood.

The 42-year-old, who shares son Archie (4) and daughter Lilibet (2) with the Duke of Sussex, then reflected on the recent rise in popularity of legal drama Suits.

Before she met her husband, Meghan starred on the show as Rachel Zane. The actress subsequently left the series for royal life in 2018.

Credit: USA Network

The show concluded for good one year later, and since its arrival on Netflix, 45 billion minutes of Suits have been streamed.

“Isn’t it wild?” Meghan exclaimed about its growing popularity, before she was asked for the secret behind the “phenomenon”.

“I have no idea! It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit,” she recalled.

“But it’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting,” she added.

Meghan was then quizzed if she has any upcoming projects in the pipeline, following her Netflix docuseries debut with Prince Harry last year.

“We have so many exciting things on the slate,” she teased, concluding: “I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it too, which is really fun.”