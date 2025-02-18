Meghan Markle confirms relaunch of her business with huge changes

Meghan Markle is relaunching her business!

Last March, the Duchess of Sussex revealed her new business, titled American Riviera Orchard.

At the time, the business – which centred around home products – had a small soft-launch, with the Duchess sending 50 jars of strawberry jam to her friends.

Now, one year on, Meghan has confirmed that she is expanding her business – with two major changes.

Earlier today, the 43-year-old took to Instagram to post an update, coinciding with her new Netflix series – With Love, Meghan – premiering on March 4.

“In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on,” Meghan teased in her caption.

“I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into. ‘As ever’ means ‘as it’s always been’ or some even say ‘in the same way as always,’” the mother-of-two explained.

“This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating,” she added.

Meghan also uploaded a video message explaining her relaunch. In the video, which begins with a voice cameo by her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess detailed the reason behind her business changes.

“Last year, I thought, ‘America Riviera, that sounds like such a great name. It’s my neighbourhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara.’ But, it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area. Then, Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which is huge,” the Suits star exclaimed.

“This is what I do, and I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way in the past few years, but now I can. As things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first. Of course, there will be fruit preserves – I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my ‘jam’ – but there are so many more products that I just love that I use in my home,” Meghan concluded.