Meghan Markle addresses criticisms about her Netflix series

The Duchess of Sussex has responded to criticisms surrounding her new Netflix series.

Last month, Meghan released her highly-anticipated solo project with streaming giant Netflix, titled With Love, Meghan. The series follows the former Suits actress as she “shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips” with her friends and loved ones.

A second season of With Love, Meghan has already been filmed, and is due to be released later this year. However, the show did receive a wave of backlash from viewers, with some citing the Duchess as being “out of touch”.

Now, to mark the launch of her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, Meghan has finally addressed some viewers’ complaints.

In an interview with The New York Times, the 43-year-old was asked about a particular grievance that some viewers had, regarding her use of Le Creuset pots in With Love, Meghan, instead of using simple, cast-iron pots.

According to the NYT, Meghan turned to her mother, Doria Ragland, and quizzed: “This is a thing, in 2025?”

Doria simply replied: "Everyone is coming in hot these days."

The interview later stated that Meghan became frustrated by accusations that she is “unrelatable” and “out of touch”.

Gesturing to her home in Montecito, California, the mother-of-two argued: “Don’t they know my life hasn’t always been like this?”

The conversation was held in the kitchen of Meghan’s home, which she shares with her husband Prince Harry, and their two little ones – Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). The NYT revealed that a framed photo of Prince Harry and his late mother, Princess Diana, was displayed in the room.

The interview was released in tandem with the debut of As Ever. The brand’s first collection, which ranges in price from $12 to $28 and features jams, teas and baking mixes, sold out less than an hour after its launch this afternoon (April 2).

Speaking about her latest venture, Meghan added: “I need to work, and I love to work. This is a way I can connect my home life and my work.”