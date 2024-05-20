Megan McKenna shares bumpdate & speaks out about ligament pains

Megan McKenna has been sharing an update on her pregnancy.

The former The Only Way Is Essex star announced the exciting news that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Burke at the beginning of April.

While she enjoys her babymoon in Dubai with Oliver, Megan has been keeping her fans up to date on her pregnancy experience.

Now, she has shared an insight into ‘the worst ligament pains’ she has been having recently.

Posting a bumpdate video to her 2.8M Instagram followers, Megan revealed her baby is now the size of a pineapple.

In the clip, McKenna is wearing a long black dress, which beautifully showcases her blossoming baby bump, along with a white overshirt.

She captioned the post, “Woke up feeling extra bumpy!! Explains a lot because I have been getting the worst ligament pains”.

“Our baby’s the size of a pineapple now. Guessing a small one because that seems huge”.

Megan went on to share her nervousness about giving birth as she asked her fans, “Anyone else starting to feel nervous about giving birth? I still have ages but it’s in the back of my mind. Ahhhh!”.

Many fans and loved ones took to the comments to compliment Megan’s growing bump and share advice about being worried to give birth.

One fan penned, “Aww I love it. I'm so excited for you both loving your bump babe”.

“Don't be scared, trust your body it really knows what to do. Don't like negative thoughts cloud this beautiful experience xx”, wrote a second fan.

Another added, “As soon as it’s over you’ll forget it all but you’ll also feel superhuman knowing what you did, I know that doesn’t help going into it… just remember woman are warriors xx”.

While previously unveiling footage of her fiancé kissing her baby bump, Megan admitted, “Waiting for you to come into the world, the baby shower plans have started…”.

“So many exciting things coming up… also, The nursery! We can’t wait to decorate”.