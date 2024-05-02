Megan McKenna posts update on emergency rush to hospital

Megan McKenna has shared an update, after being rushed to hospital for the second time in her pregnancy.

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Oliver Burke.

Earlier this week, Megan revealed that she had been rushed to hospital, following an allergic reaction to medication for a tooth abscess.

As she continues her recovery, the expectant mum has now addressed what happened.

Last night, Megan recorded a video update and posted it on her Instagram stories.

“When I woke up in the morning, my tongue was double the size, and my neck and my throat were swollen. It was affecting me swallowing and everything, it was so scary,” she began.

“[The paramedics] sent me to an emergency dentist, where they prescribed me metronidazole. I was on that for a day, and as soon as I started taking it, I started to feel weird. My neck started hurting, the swelling got worse, I was being sick,” she continued, noting that she ended up ringing 999.

“The paramedic lady said that my tongue was really swollen and you can have a secondary reaction, so they needed me to be in hospital,” the 31-year-old detailed.

“I’m on steroids for a few days, and then they gave me antihistamines and they’ve changed my antibiotics, so I’m now on a different one. I’ve had a root canal, now it’s just all about trying to get better. It’s just so bad. I just think being pregnant has made my body so much more sensitive,” Megan explained.

“I’ve been on codeine and paracetamol, and when I say that the codeine just takes the edge off. I’ve still been in pain. Honestly, the worst thing ever. I wouldn’t wish it on anyone. I’ve been eating baby food for the last couple of days to try and get my nutrients in me,” she confessed.

“I’m still very swollen underneath my neck and underneath my tongue, but nowhere near as bad as it was yesterday,” Megan concluded, adding: “I’m just praying that over the next 24 hours, I get better.”