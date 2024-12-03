Megan Fox reveals her kids’ reactions to her pregnancy announcement

Megan Fox has shared her children’s reactions to her pregnancy news!

Last month, the Jennifer’s Body actress announced that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan is already a mum to her sons Noah (12), Bodhi (10) and Journey (8), whom she shares with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – is also a dad to his 15-year-old daughter Casie, whom he co-parents with his ex-partner Emma Cannon.

Credit: Megan Fox / Instagram

Now, as she awaits the arrival of her new little one, Megan has been reflecting on her kids’ reactions to her baby announcement!

In an interview with People, the 38-year-old was asked how the couple’s children took the news of her pregnancy.

"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," Megan gushed.

The New Girl star was also quizzed on whether or not her wardrobe has changed during her pregnancy.

Credit: Machine Gun Kelly / Instagram

"I really don’t dress differently while pregnant. My maternity style is pretty much the same look as my regular style except I modify [it] to be comfortable as the months progress,” Megan explained.

"I am wearing a lot of comfortable cashmere in creams, black, and cocoa. I'm still in heels — stiletto boots, sling backs,” she added.

On November 11, Megan thrilled her fans when she confirmed that she is expecting a baby with Machine Gun Kelly.

Credit: Megan Fox / Instagram

The news of the couple’s baby joy came one year after Megan revealed that they had experienced a heartbreaking miscarriage.

For her pregnancy announcement, Megan took to Instagram to share a photo of her positive pregnancy test, as well as a photoshoot of herself with her bare bump, covered in black paint.

“Nothing is ever really lost. Welcome back,” she penned at the time.