Megan Fox responds to comparison to Love Is Blind’s Chelsea

Megan Fox has finally responded to *that* Love Is Blind storyline!

Throughout the sixth season of the hit Netflix reality show, participant Chelsea Blackwell received a wave of negative comments online, after she stated to her then-partner Jimmy Presnell that she is frequently told she “looks like” Megan Fox.

Now, over a month after the end of season six, Megan has finally weighed in on the conversation.

In an interview with E! News at musical festival Coachella, the 37-year-old was asked if she has been informed of the comments.

“I’ve never had more people text me about something. I don’t really watch TV very much, but I’ve had a lot of people text me and stop me. Even other celebrities at, like, Oscars parties were like, ‘Do you watch Love Is Blind?’, and I was like, ‘No, but I know what you’re talking about,’” she teased.

The Jennifer’s Body actress was then asked if she believes that Chelsea received “way too much flack” for sharing her previous comparisons to Megan.

“Like I said, I didn’t watch it but I think in general, no one deserves to get bullied. I did see a picture of her and I guarantee you, she has very blue, slightly slanted, almond-shaped eyes. A hundred thousand percent, people have told her, ‘You kind of look like Megan Fox,’ so I believe she’s telling the truth,” Megan confirmed.

The New Girl star then went on to directly address Chelsea’s mental health, following the backlash she received.

“I hope she still has that sparkle in her eye. I hope the world didn’t steal it from her. Mine died long ago from being bullied for twenty years, so I hope that didn’t happen to her. Best wishes and blessings, and yeah, I don’t think she deserved that. I think people went way too hard. That was a very bizzare, like… I don’t know why that got so much press,” Megan concluded.