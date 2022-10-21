Megan Fox claps back at haters asking about her children

Megan Fox is fed up of being mum-shamed!

Transformers actress Megan Fox has clapped back at haters comments on her latest social media post as they ask where her children are since she doesn’t post about them online.

Megan, who is currently engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly, wasted no time in responding to the hate comments after she posted multiple selfies of her on a swing and reading a Moon Spells book to her 20.7M Instagram followers.

She captioned the post, “Pick me energy”.

Many internet trolls shared rude comments about Megan’s appearance but when one person wrote about her children, she responded.

The hater commented, “Where your kids at?”, to which the mum-of-three sarcastically replied, “Wait wait wait. I… have kids? Oh my God, I knew I forgot something!!”.

“Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That’s the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found”, she added.

The Jennifer’s Body star previously opened up to InStyle about being judged as a mum when she isn’t seen out and about with her children, but revealed that their dad doesn’t seem to get the same critique as she does.

She says, “Do you ask their dad when he’s out? No, because you don’t expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I’m supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids”.

“They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don’t want them photographed and they don’t come with me”.

The 36-year-old shares three children- 10-year-old Noah, eight-year-old Bodhi and six-year-old Journey- with her ex-husband and Beverly Hills 90210 actor Brian Austin Green.