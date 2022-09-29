SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Recipe: Put a alcoholic spin on a classic hot chocolate

by

Now that the weather is starting to turn cooler, our minds have started thinking about all of the different twists we can put on our favourite autumnal beverages.

One of our all-time faves is a classic hot chocolate! This year, however, we want to spice things up a bit.

Introducing the ‘Choctail’ – a hot chocolate cocktail! If there is a more perfect treat to enjoy this autumn season, we've yet to hear about it.

If you want to create your own delicious Choctail from the comfort of your own home, just follow this step by step guide below, with your favourite hot chocolate powder and a tipple of Baileys:

Ingredients:

Baileys (35ml per serving)

Hot chocolate (your usual choice of hot chocolate)

Whipped double cream

Chunky marshmallows

 

White chocolate buttons to decorate

 

Method:

Make your hot chocolate as you usually would.

Choose your cup, ideally a warmed glass mug, add the hot chocolate and add 35ml of Baileys.

Mix well with a long-handled spoon.

Top with whipped double cream, pouring it over the back of a spoon at a slow pace to ensure the cream floats.

Decorate with skewered marshmallows and sprinkle with white chocolate buttons to decorate.

Sit and enjoy by the fire, wrapped in blanket.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.