Recipe: Put a alcoholic spin on a classic hot chocolate

Now that the weather is starting to turn cooler, our minds have started thinking about all of the different twists we can put on our favourite autumnal beverages.

One of our all-time faves is a classic hot chocolate! This year, however, we want to spice things up a bit.

Introducing the ‘Choctail’ – a hot chocolate cocktail! If there is a more perfect treat to enjoy this autumn season, we've yet to hear about it.

If you want to create your own delicious Choctail from the comfort of your own home, just follow this step by step guide below, with your favourite hot chocolate powder and a tipple of Baileys:

Ingredients:

Baileys (35ml per serving)

Hot chocolate (your usual choice of hot chocolate)

Whipped double cream

Chunky marshmallows

White chocolate buttons to decorate

Method:

Make your hot chocolate as you usually would.

Choose your cup, ideally a warmed glass mug, add the hot chocolate and add 35ml of Baileys.

Mix well with a long-handled spoon.

Top with whipped double cream, pouring it over the back of a spoon at a slow pace to ensure the cream floats.

Decorate with skewered marshmallows and sprinkle with white chocolate buttons to decorate.

Sit and enjoy by the fire, wrapped in blanket.