Meet the four new professional dancers in Strictly Come Dancing

Ahead of 2022’s exciting new season of Strictly Come Dancing, BBC have revealed the four new world class professional dancers being added to this year’s mega line-up.

Taking to social media earlier today, BBC revealed that this year’s line-up will be bigger than ever and so some additional dancers were definitely required.

Who exactly will be taking to the dance floor though? European cup winner Vito Coppola will be donning his dancing shoes this season as he joins the Strictly Come Dancing family. Speaking about this wonderful new venture, Vito said, “I am really excited to become part of this family. I cannot wait to start this new adventure and to challenge myself. Strictly sto arrivando! (or: Strictly I am coming!).”

Next up we have Chinese National Champion Carlos Gu, who has said that he’s “thrilled to join Strictly and very excited to get started. It’s a new chapter of my life and a new challenge as well. I’m absolutely ready to take on this journey and to shine.”

Former Under 21 British National Champion Lauren Oakley is also stepping up to the plate this year as one of Strictly’s newest professionals. As an avid viewer and fan of Strictly Come Dancing, this is an extra special opportunity for Lauren. “I’ve grown up watching Strictly, always hoping that one day I could be part of the best show on television, doing what I love the most. Now that it’s happening, it doesn’t quite seem real. I can’t wait to start this new sequined adventure and join this incredible family,” she said.

Lastly, we have Latin dance champion Michelle Tsiakkas who is finally fulfilling a childhood dream. “I cannot believe my dream has come true! I’m so grateful to be joining this incredible family and I can’t wait to step on that magical dance floor and give it my all,” Michelle gushed.

Vito, Carlos, Lauren and Michelle will be joining a fantastic line-up of returning professional dancers, including Dianne Buswell, Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima, Amy Dowden, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Jowita Przystal, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

With this year’s celebrity line-up yet to be announced, fans can expect the first names to be revealed towards the middle of August.