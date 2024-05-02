Meet St.Tropez’s Self Tan Suprême Violet: your richest, deepest olive tan

Calling all devoted sun-seekers. Meet St.Tropez's latest innovation: Self Tan Suprême Violet; an invitation to your richest, darkest, deepest olive tan yet. Guaranteed to transform every look into a statement, this self tanning mousse is your ticket to a luxurious, sun-soaked bronze.

The secret to this high performing mousse is our professional strength Tri-Tan Technology. The advanced combination of three powerful actives is designed to turn your tan up to the absolute max. Meanwhile, the unique violet-tint base balances the tones of your tan for deep, natural-looking results with rich olive undertones.

The result? A flawless, supremely rich tan that’s long-lasting, head-turning and utterly irresistible.

Result? An undeniable, ultra-rich, natural olive tan

Rinse off after 8 hours for optimum results. A taste of the good life in as little as 30 minutes if you desire

Tinted for easy application, no streaks here

Hydrating mousse for nourished looking skin

Long-lasting deep tan that fades evenly

Available now from Daisybelle.ie, Millies, CH Tralee , Hennessys and McCabe’s Pharmacy.