Meat-Free Monday: The tastiest spinach and ricotta enchiladas

Are you looking for veggie-friendly recipe inspiration this meat-free Monday? If so, then you’ve come to the right place, because this spinach and ricotta enchilada dish is a pure winner!

This vegetarian dinner is ideal for these nights when you’re craving something utterly delicious with minimal effort. The takeaway menus are calling your name, but alas, you resist the urge to call your local Chinese, or pop down to the chipper, and instead you whip up this glorious dish of homemade Mexcian heaven…

It’s cheesy and creamy and full of flavour — what more could you want? Not forgetting of course, that it’s super comforting, and is sure to be a big hit with the whole family.

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 20 mins

Cook Time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

1 onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

400g of passata

2 tbsp of soy sauce

1 tsp of dried coriander

½ tsp of cumin

200g of ricotta

150g of feta, cubed

250g Green Isle Frozen Spinach

8 tortilla wraps

150g grated cheddar

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180 C and lightly grease an oven dish.

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a saucepan and sweat a clove of garlic and half the diced onion over a medium heat until golden.

Add the passata, soy sauce, coriander and cumin. Simmer for 15mins, stirring occasionally.

In a frying pan, add the remaining onion and the second clove of garlic. Once golden, add the Green Isle Frozen Spinach and wilt over a medium heat.

In a bowl, mix the ricotta with the cubed feta. Add the spinach mixture and stir until combined.

Spoon some of the mixture along the centre of a tortilla. Roll into a sausage shape and place into the baking dish. Repeat with remaining tortillas until the bottom of the dish is completely covered.

Pour your tomato sauce over the filled tortillas. Sprinkle cheese on top and bake for 25-30mins.