Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan shares rare snaps of her baby bump

Lindsay Lohan has been sharing a rare glimpse into her pregnancy!

The Mean Girls star announced last month that she is expecting her first child with her husband Bader Shammas.

Since then, Lindsay has been keeping her pregnancy quite private from social media. The expectant mum only chose to debut her bump for the first time earlier this week, which she shared on her Instagram stories.

Well, Lindsay has now posted several bump-dates to her permanent Instagram feed!

Earlier today, the 36-year-old decided to share several heartwarming images from her baby shower, with many including herself and her loved ones.

Lindsay looks positively glowing in the first sweet snap, as she cradles her bump in a garden whilst wearing a figure-hugging white dress.

“Good times,” Lindsay beamed in the caption of her post.

“So grateful for all of the wonderful people in my life!” she added lovingly.

Many famous faces have since taken to the comments section of Lindsay’s post to congratulate her on her pregnancy.

Credit: Lindsay Lohan Instagram

“So happy for you love!” wrote model Paris Hilton, who welcomed her first child Phoenix via surrogacy in January.

“Oh queen you look amazing,” commented Jersey Shore star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi.

“Look at this gorgeous mama. So much love to you & your family,” added Lisa Ann Walter, who appeared alongside a younger Lindsay as Chessy in the film The Parent Trap.

Lindsay and Bader initially announced on March 14 that they were expecting their first child together.

The Freaky Friday actress took to Instagram at the time to post an image of a white baby grow with the words “Coming soon…” printed on it.

“We are blessed and excited!” Lindsay had exclaimed in her caption.

Lindsay and Bader tend to keep their relationship private, and have done so since their romance was first confirmed in February 2020.

The pair got engaged in November 2021, and subsequently tied the knot on April 3 of last year during an intimate ceremony in Turkey.