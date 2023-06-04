McWilliam Bags have created a special holdall to celebrate Pride 2023

McWilliam Bags, the Cork based handmade bag company known for its iconic striped design, is collaborating with Belong To – LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland to create a limited-edition holdall to celebrate Pride 2023. Supporting the valuable programs available at Belong To, the quintessential McWilliam Bag rainbow strap holdall will include the Belong To logo. The limited-edition bag will be available to buy online at www.mcwilliambags.com with €10 of every sale being donated to Ireland’s national LGBTQ+ youth organisation.

Belong To is a nationally recognized charity that provides vital support and resources to LGBTQ+ young people across Ireland. With a focus on inclusivity, empowerment, and advocacy, Belong To works tirelessly to create safe spaces, foster acceptance, and champion the rights of LGBTQ+ youth. Through its various initiatives, the organisation offers one-to-one support for LGBTQ+ youth, training for schools, and supports a network of LGBTQ+ youth groups across Ireland.

These exclusive bags will feature the recognizable McWilliam striped holdall and rainbow strap with the Belong To logo embroidered on the side, inspired by the vibrant and diverse spirit of the LGBTQ+ community, symbolizing unity and celebrating individuality.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Belong To – LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland and contribute to their invaluable work in supporting LGBTQ+ young people," said Claire Morgan, CEO of McWilliam Bags. "At McWilliam Bags, we believe that small acts of support can bring about positive change. This collaboration allows us to extend our commitment to social responsibility and make a lasting difference in the lives of young people who deserve love, acceptance, and support."

The limited-edition bags will be available for purchase through McWilliam Bags' website www.mcwilliambags.com. By investing in one of these exclusive pieces, customers not only acquire a practical and stylish accessory but also become ambassadors of change, aiding Belong To in its mission to empower LGBTQ+ youth.

"We are delighted to partner with McWilliam Bags for this exciting collaboration," said Moninne Griffith, CEO of Belong To. "The funds raised through this initiative will enable us to expand our life-saving work with LGBTQ+ young people, and to create safe schools, youth services and communities across Ireland. We are grateful to McWilliam Bags and everyone who supports this endeavour for their commitment to the safety and equality of LGBTQ+ youth."

This collection is available now on www.mcwilliambags.com. Prices start from €85.