McFly’s Danny Jones reveals son’s scary hospital stay during holiday

It has been revealed that Danny Jones’ son was recently admitted to hospital.

Danny, who is best known for being a member of the band McFly, arrived home earlier this week after a family holiday in Tenerife with his wife Georgia and the couple’s son, five-year-old Cooper.

However, the family have now shared the scary news that Cooper had to be taken to hospital towards the end of their holiday.

Taking to her Instagram stories earlier today, Georgia chose to update her 194K followers on what happened.

“This little guy just before we were due to fly home got a bit sick…” she began.

“And when I say a bit sick… he quickly went from this…” she penned alongside a snap of a pale Cooper asleep beside a sick bucket, to a photo of him in hospital.

“But my goodness he was so so brave,” the 36-year-old praised.

Credit: Georgia Jones Instagram

Georgia then went on to share a few details about what led to Cooper’s admission to hospital.

“I think had this of been England it wouldn’t of been quite as dramatic, but I guess they have to be so careful with dehydration in little ones in hot countries,” the model explained.

“He wasn’t keeping water down so was pretty dehydrated and lethargic,” Georgia continued.

Credit: Georgia Jones Instagram

“We obviously had to change flights, book our accommodation for longer & rearrange all our bits and bobs, but we had to make sure this little man was back to eating waffles & chocolate sauce before we were confident to fly,” the mum-of-one teased, writing alongside a heartwarming image of Cooper back to his normal self.

“A bit of a stressful end to the holiday… but we’re home now,” Georgia concluded.

All About You hitmaker Danny tied the knot with Georgia in August 2014, during a stunning ceremony in Yorkshire. The couple then went on to become parents for the first time in January 2018, when they welcomed son Cooper into the world.