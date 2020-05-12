McDonald’s will open six of their Dublin drive-thrus next week

McDonald’s has announced plans to re-open six of their Dublin drive-thrus next week. As the lockdown restrictions in Ireland start to ease, the fast-food restaurant revealed their plans to re-open this month.

Six drive-thrus in Dublin will open from May 20. The locations will be confirmed next week.

McDonald’s aim is to re-open all drive-thrus by early June.

The news was confirmed by CEO of McDonald’s Ireland and UK, Paul Pomroy, “Eight weeks ago, we took the decision to close our entire restaurant estate, an unprecedented decision taken in the best interests of our employees and customers.”

He stated: “Over the last two months we have worked tirelessly to overhaul our operational procedures to enable our teams to return to work safely and I am pleased to write to you the day before we begin testing our return to the UK and Ireland.”

Transactions will be contactless and there will be a €30 limit per car.

He stressed that the re-opening of McDonald’s will follow government measures. There will be fewer kitchen staff and they will offer a reduced menu and work reduced hours.

Staff will also be given accurate PPE including face masks. They have also been trained thoroughly on hygiene practices.

Staff’s temperatures will be checked with contactless thermometers. Perspex screens will be installed in main service areas.

Customers have been warned of a slower service and longer wait times as there will be high demand, but have been asked to remain patient as the staff adjust to new working conditions.