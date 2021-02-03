McDonalds bring back limited edition menu with old favourites

If you're a McDonalds fan, then you might remember a few of these old, much-loved menu items which are making a comeback as part of their new limited edition menu.

With the outside world feeling like one long Monday, McDonald’s Ireland is pleased to announce something to bring a tiny moment of joy to foodies. Whether you’re a beef or chicken burger fan, McDonald’s has something exciting for you.

For just six short weeks, diners can look forward to the return of the Grand Big Mac — it's like a regular Big Mac, but bigger! Following wide-spread hype from previous appearances, the iconic Grand Big Mac and Grand Big Mac with Bacon are back and available from February 10 for a short time only.

.

Help yourself to two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheese, lettuce, onion, pickles, and the delicious Big Mac sauce in a sesame topped bun. The same ingredients as a Big Mac, just bigger and better so not only is it satisfying in taste, but also in size! – choose to have yours with or without bacon.

Launching alongside the Grand Big Mac is the new Homestyle Crispy Chicken which consists of a new thick succulent chicken breast fillet in a crispy coating, a hot and spicy mayo and caramelised onion compote, seasonal lettuce, bacon, red onions, a slice of cheddar cheese and a glazed poppy and sesame seed bun. This completely new patty is everything you would want in a bite — juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside

There is also the return of the much-loved cheesy side of Mozzarella Dippers. These popular sticks coated in breadcrumbs are served with a Salsa Dip and come in a sharing box of either nine or three.

And last but not least, you can get your hands on the fan fave Cadbury Flake McFlurries as they return to the menu. The Flake Chocolate McFlurry is made from dairy ice cream swirled with chunks of Flake chocolate pieces and chocolatey sauce. The Flake Raspberry McFlurry is the same only drizzled in a sweet, fruity sauce instead, with both also available as a mini size.

Although McDonald’s restaurants are currently closed for dine-in and walk-in takeaway, customers can still order via the Drive-Thru and McDelivery. Available in all Irish restaurants from February 10 until March 23.