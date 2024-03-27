Mayo community devastated as woman and two girls die in crash

A community in Mayo has been plunged into sadness today, following the news that a young woman and two girls have lost their lives in a road crash.

Last night, Gardaí stated that a collision had occurred on the N17 in Castlegar, outside of Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

The incident happened between a lorry and a car, shortly before 2pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, March 26).

Gardaí sadly confirmed that the driver of the car, believed to be a woman in her 30s, and both passengers, two young girls believed to be under the age of 10, have lost their lives as a result. Their bodies were later transported to Mayo University Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

No other injuries were reported following the tragic collision.

Local media recently shared that the three females were not from the local area and they are all related to one another. It is believed that Gardaí have been struggling to contact their loved ones, as it is understood that their close family members are currently overseas.

The road remained closed to traffic throughout last night with diversions, and Gardaí have since been appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Following the devastating loss of life, Michael Loftus, Cathaoirleach Mayo County Council, has expressed his shock at the accident.

“Here at the moment in County Mayo we are thinking of the families,” he stated on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

“It's a massive shock to us to hear of such an accident. When someone loses their life in a road accident, it’s so sad, but when you hear three lives lost this way, so suddenly, it creates great sadness in our county and in our country,” he added, praising the emergency services who attended the scene.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.