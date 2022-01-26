Maybelline’s new TikTok-famous curling mascara transforms lashes.

Always coming up trumps with innovative formulations and cleverly designed lash-catching brushes, Maybelline has so many game-changing mascaras in its back catalogue that it impressively sells a mascara in the UK every seven seconds.

The latest launch, the Maybelline colossal curl bounce mascara, has been on the beauty shelves a matter of days and has already created a serious beauty buzz around it. Online retailer LookFantastic has reported that #curlbounce has already raked in an incredible 27.5 million views on TikTok.

It looks like it’s already following in the successful footsteps of last year’s lash sensational sky-high mascara that went viral. And rightly so, the lengthening and volumising wand was one of the best beauty products of last year and is one of our favourite mascaras – making it on to our best mascara round-up.

But this new launch isn’t competing with that sell-out tube. With no such thing as one mascara fits all, this is a different type of formula – a curling one to be precise. Designed to offer a speedier routine for those reliant on their eyelash curlers, it’s being marketed as a mascara and curler in one. And it’s exactly what’s been missing in the brand’s bestselling collection.

It stands up against already much-loved curling mascaras, like the Dior iconic Over Curl mascara and the Benefit roller lash curling mascara and even more importantly, it beats them on price too. We are devoted to our eyelash curlers, so we were initially sceptical. But we needn’t have been so apprehensive, after just after a weekend of use, are total converts.

RRP €13.99 / £10.95, launching in supermarkets and independent pharmacies nationwide in March 2022.