Maya Jama reveals THIS is her favourite Love Island moment

Maya Jama has been talking all things Love Island!

The host of the ITV dating show is currently preparing to launch it back onto our screens.

Love Island’s 10th series is due to begin next Monday, June 5. This is the second time that Maya will be hosting the show, following her debut in January for this year’s winter series.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

Ahead of the brand-new Islanders entering the villa in Mallorca, Maya has been delving into the Love Island history books to reveal her favourite moment (so far).

In an interview with the Love Island team, the 28-year-old was asked what she thinks has been the most memorable moment since the reality show began in 2015.

"It has to be when Maura was going to the hideaway with Tom but overheard him talking about her to the boys which led to her kicking off at him in the garden,” Maya recalled, speaking about a fiery exchange between 2019 contestants Maura Higgins and Tom Walker.

“It was just the instant flip-over, he nearly had a chance, but he got caught out and ruined it," Maya exclaimed further.

The TV presenter also noted that she is "full of nerves" but also “ready and excited” ahead of the summer series.

The fan favourite teased that she doesn’t want to disappoint audiences, after wowing them with her presenting skills earlier this year. "Now there's a bit more of an expectation, I just want to make sure that I live up to that expectation again. The pressure is on for my stylist because the dresses did very well last series," Maya joked.

Credit: Maya Jama Instagram

The initial lineup of Love Island contestants was confirmed yesterday, along with the return of the twist of the public choosing who the Islanders will couple up with first.

The brand-new series of Love Island launches on June 5 at 9pm on Virgin Media Two. We can’t wait!