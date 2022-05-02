Max Factor must haves for this Spring makeup trends.

Winter is over and we couldn’t be happier to have spring makeup looks back in full swing. To help you master these Spring makeup trends we have rounded up a curated selection of Max Factor must-haves products. Whether it's a minimalist bronzed face, a statement eye makeup, or glowy nails, Max Factor can help you add an extra spark of glamour to your Spring looks!

Max Factor Masterpiece Xpress Quick Dry Nail Polish (RRP €7.99 / £5.99)

From Nude’itude to Coral Me, find the shade of your dreams with its 12 vibrant, high-shine available colours. This high performing nail polish dries in as little as 60 seconds, perfect for the on the go, busy person who doesn’t have time to waste! 1 stroke, 1 coat and you’re out the door!

Max Factor Masterpiece Crème Puff Blush (RRP €10.99 / £9.99)

Blend, sweep and sculpt for an effortless flush of colour. Whether you are looking for a soft, natural-looking finish or a more structured look, achieve the perfect cheek colour with Max Factor Crème Puff Blush.

Swirled with multi-tonal pigments, this finely milled creme blush works with your skin tone for a flattering, long lasting blush finish. The ultra-blendable formula is designed to blend seamlessly on application. Build your blush to create the perfect-coloured cheek without the risk of visible blush lines.

Max Factor Real Brow Duo Kit (RRP €12.99 / £9.99)

Dial up the brow definition with Max Factor's Real Brow Duo kit. The unique smooth powder to cream formula helps regain natural brow fullness and reshape brows. Each kit comes in two tones to create the perfect custom shade and follow your natural hair gradient whilst the buildable formula helps you dial up from soft definition to a bolder look using the double ended angled brush available. Available in 3 different shades.

Max Factor Colour X-Pert Soft Touch Palette (RRP €13.99 / £10.99)

The Euphoria effect has made it into the spring trends, and the bold eyes look bear witness to it. Max Factor's Colour X-Pert Soft Touch Palettes provide opulent colours that stay divinely soft. The unique powder to cream formula blends easily with even just the tip of a finger and the sublimely saturated pigments result in an opulent colour pay off. With a range of different colours between the 4 palettes, you can easily create endless day to night looks.

Max Factor Facefinity Matte Bronzer (RRP €10.99 / £9.99)

Get ahead of summer days and get an all day tan without the weight with Max Factor's Facefinity Bronzer. An ultra weightless and seamless powder finish for an all-year natural summer bronzed look with a super blendable finish. Available in 2 universal shades, the bronzing powder has rich blurring properties that doesn't sit in fine lines or pores.

Max Factor is available nationwide from all major pharmacies as well as a selection of online retail outlets.