Max Benjamin’s Festive Gifting Collection has a gift for everyone

Max Benjamin, Ireland’s leading producer of naturally made scents, has launched its range of Christmas gifts for 2023. The collection includes a beloved classic scent from the recently revamped and beloved Irish brand along with a range of gift options to suit all. The leading scent innovators at Max Benjamin refreshed the entire look and feel of their brand this year, which has received a incredibly positive reaction from loyal and new customers alike. This festive season, Max Benjamin is offering customers the opportunity to buy Irish gifts with an emphasis on sentiment, scent and a fresh, chic look.

The bespoke gift collection is diverse, with something to suit everyone. As well as the classic range of scents, some specifically designed products for the holiday season have just been released. The gift range, which is made in Ireland and includes a limited-edition festive scent, is available at luxury Irish retailers across Ireland, and online at www.maxbenjamin.com. The range includes:

Cloves & Cinnamon:

This limited-edition scent is the epitome of festive nostalgia, blended oils of cloves & cinnamon spice create a warm aroma that conjures up visons of Christmas day and cosy evenings by the fire. The product range comes in the newly launched smoked glass vessels and attractive red packaging, making for the perfect classic Christmas gift with a fresh twist. Available in classic candle at €28 and diffuser at €35 (RRP).

Candle & Diffuser Gift Set:

As part of the recent rebrand, Max Benjamin wanted to combine beloved scents into beautifully presented gift boxes and have done just that with this Candle & Diffuser Gift Set. Eco-consciously packaged this is the perfect fragrance combination in one box! This gift set contains a 210g natural wax scented candle alongside a luxury 150ml reed diffuser. Everyone has a favourite Max Benjamin scent and now gift givers can match these gift boxes to their loved ones favourite aroma. Available in French Linen Water, Lemongrass & Ginger and White Pomegranate. Priced at €55 (RRP).

3-Wick Candles:

The recently rebranded 3-wick candle range from Max Benjamin is available in three customer favourite scents; French Linen Water, White Pomegranate and Lemongrass & Ginger. The large candle has been designed to burn down perfectly with the 3-wicks working in tandem to create a surge of scent in any space. Presented in a beautiful vessel and gift box with a minimum burn time of 70 hours, this gift is sure to impress any candle lover. For those who want to treat themselves, these statement candles make for an excellent addition to any festive tablescape. Priced at €40 (RRP).

Hand & Body Wash & Lotion Gift Set:

These sets includes a 300ml hand & body wash and 300ml hand & body lotion. The products are part of the recently launched naturally made paraben free hand and body collection from Max Benjamin. For those who enjoy a luxurious scent while remaining conscious of the quality of products they use on their skin. A generous gift for a loved one who appreciates some quality me time. Available in French Linen Water, White Pomegranate and Lemongrass & Ginger. Priced at €22 (RRP).

Hand Cream Gift Set:

This gift set contains a trio of hand creams in classic Max Benjamin scents presented in a beautiful gift box. Scents include French Linen Water, White Pomegranate and Lemongrass & Ginger. Made using olive oil which has antioxidant benefits for the skin, the hand creams also contain sweet almond oil for its moisturising benefits and Olus oil which softens and smooths skin. Priced at €25 (RRP).

Hand Soap Gift Set:

The perfect gift or stocking filler for those who like beautiful scents in their home and on their skin. The gift set contains three 100g Max Benjamin natural soap bars in French Linen Water, White Pomegranate and Lemongrass & Ginger scents. Vegan friendly and dermatologically tested, these shea butter-based soap bars are kind to all skin types, making for a meaningful gift for a loved one this Christmas. Priced at €16 (RRP).

Car Fragrance Gift Sets:

This Christmas, the ever popular car fragrance gift set is available in a variety of classic scents and includes one dispenser and four refills. An ever-popular stocking filler or gift for car lovers across Ireland. With gifts for him in mind Max Benjamin has also created a special car fragrance bundle combining two of their most popular masculine scents into one neat gift set. This set includes a Dodici car fragrance dispenser and refill, an Irish Leather & Oud refill and an Irish Leather & Oud scented card. All car fragrance gift sets are Priced at €20 (RRP).

This Christmas, the Max Benjamin gift collection allows shoppers to buy products made by an Irish family business, which prioritises scent and quality infused with memories of travel and adventure. The collection is available to purchase online at www.maxbenjamin.com and with select luxury retailers nationwide.

On the launch of the festive gift collection, Mark Van den Bergh, Creative Brand Director of Max Benjamin said: “This has been a big year for Max Benjamin with the launch of our rebrand. The new look and feel of the range of products can really be appreciated in this gift collection which we thoughtfully curated with our customers’ needs in mind. For those who love to give the gift of Max Benjamin to a loved one, we have made sure that there is something for everyone, while also ensuring that the customer isn’t overwhelmed with choice. It is a very shoppable collection, easy to choose from while having something exciting and new for all. We’re particularly thrilled to bring back Cloves & Cinnamon, a customer and personal favourite. Presenting the beloved scent in our new packaging is something we’re all excited about, it makes a real statement.”

For more information visit www.maxbenjamin.com.