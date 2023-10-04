Mauricio Umansky opens up about separation from Kyle Richards

Mauricio Umansky has opened up about working on his marriage with his wife of 27 years, Kyle Richards, following their separation earlier this year.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars issued a joint statement back in July to confirm they were not divorcing, but instead they were ‘working through things privately following a rough year’.

Speaking more about their current separation, Mauricio explained that the pair ‘aren’t throwing in the towel yet’ on their relationship.

While chatting to People, the 53-year-old admitted, “We’ve been married for 27 years. We’re having a bit of a rough patch”.

He went on to say that “sometimes life throws you different things”, and “you’ve gotta work through it.”

Mauricio then revealed that he and Kyle were not ready to file for divorce, stating, “She and I currently are separated, but we are not throwing in the towel”.

“We’re not just saying that to say that. We actually are not yet throwing in the towel”.

“It’s very difficult to be in the public eye and have so much inquisition when you’re going through something tough”.

“My wife is just being looked at so intensely and it’s really not fair. She’s just a person. She’s an amazing human, she’s my best friend and she does not deserve to be so judged of everything she does”.

The reality TV star also mentioned the pressure from fans being “too much” as he asked the public to “give us time” to work on their relationship.

“We promise you we will let you know. We’re not hiding anything from you”, he added.

When rumours of Mauricio and Kyle breaking up started circulating during the summer, the couple released a statement about their marriage status, explaining, “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue”.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part”.

They continued, “Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it might be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative”.