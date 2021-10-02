Maura Higgins looks amazing as she sizzles in new shoot to launch her new tan.

Sizzling in an array of seductive shots taken on location in Gibraltar, Maura jetted off to the southern tip of the Iberian Peninsula for a star-studded shoot with the Bellamianta team. From sultry poolside lounging to shimmering in a glistening ensemble, Maura showcases her enviable glow and killer pins, further solidifying her as the ultimate Bronzed Bombshell.

Joining forces yet again, long-time collaborator and OG Bella Babe Maura had worked with Ireland’s faux glow favourites Bellamianta Luxury Tanning for years before entering the Love Island Villa and was a longtime model and brand supporter at photoshoots and events. Now she is launching her second drop and divulging the secrets to her enviable golden, lit from within glow, with the release of her new 7 Piece Collection with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning, which brings together the essential products to achieve the ultimate glow.

Vegan & Cruelty-Free, the newest addition to the By Maura Higgins Range are suitable to use over both a fresh faux glow or to complement your natural skin tone. The range of tones and textures are also suitable for all skin types and are infused with skin-loving, natural ingredients – true to the Bellamianta Luxury Tanning Brand.

The New Bellamianta Luxury Tanning By Maura Higgins 7 Piece Collection includes:

Illuminating Body Liquid, Available in Champagne, Rose Gold and Bronze, RRP €29.99 / £24.99

The New By Maura Higgins Illuminating Body Liquid glides weightlessly over the skin to create a sun-kissed shimmering glow whilst light-reflecting particles emit a seamless, blurring effect, leaving you with a sculpted finish that blends effortlessly on the skin. Perfect to use on both the face and body, the unique hybrid gel formula’s smoothing, pore blurring and perfecting powers allow for the ultimate soft-focus, airbrush finish, ensuring this Illuminating Body Liquid is a cosmetic bag staple. Light-reflecting ingredients diffuse the skin for an even, luminous looking complexion all day. Available in 3 shades, Champagne, a light pearlescent peach tone, Rose Gold, a warm, glimmering pink golden hue, and Bronze, a deeper golden shimmer.

Illuminating Powder, Available in Champagne, Rose Gold and Bronze, RRP €18 / £14.99

The By Maura Higgins Illuminating Powder is an essential finishing product to craft a sun-kissed and shimmering golden glow, be it on newly bronzed glow limbs, or to enhance your natural skin tone. The light-reflecting particles leave you with an instant blurring effect and sculpted finish. Designed to be used on both the face and body, the Illuminating Powder imparts a naturally diffused luminosity and radiance, guaranteed to leave you with silk-like skin that you’ve never experienced before. Apply on its own, or on top of the new By Maura Higgins Illuminating Body Liquid to achieve the ultimate flawless finish and long-lasting, complexion perfection finishing touch. Available in 3 shades, designed to complement the matching Illuminating Body Liquid, Champagne, a light pearlescent peach tone, Rose Gold, a warm, glimmering pink golden hue, and Bronze, a deeper golden shimmer.

Face & Body Brush, RRP €29.99 / £24.99

An essential multi-use tool, the new By Maura Higgins Face & Body Brush is designed to ensure you achieve a smooth and flawless application each and every time. Suitable to use with a host of Bellamianta Luxury Tanning products, the Face and Body Brush is designed with the new By Maura Higgins range in mind. Perfectly shaped to buff the Illuminating Body Liquid and Highlighters into the skin with ease, the unique shape lends itself to easily fit the contours of the body, around the decolletage, arms and legs, seamlessly gliding the products onto the skin, leaving you with an airbrushed and radiant finish. Suitable to use with Liquids, Mousse, Lotion and Powder formulas the soft, densely packed and cruelty-free bristles masterfully create a naturally flawless finish on the face and body, while its rose gold hued handle has a unique, ergonomically curved body, allowing it to naturally fit into the palm of the hand, giving you complete control and ease when applying your product of choice.

When speaking about working with Bellamianta Luxury Tanning for a second time, Maura Higgins said “I am honestly so excited and so happy I’ve had the chance to create a second collection with Bellamianta. I have definitely gone for a more glowy vibe this time! We’ve been stuck inside for so long now we’re allowed out so we can show off our glowing skin! The Bellamianta team is amazing and they just make the process of creating a new range so much fun. I love coming up with new ideas for the range and they let me be so creative, which I love because it really makes it feel like my own when I can bring my ideas into a reality. It’s like a dream come true, I never would have imagined I would have my own range with them when I started working with them all those years ago, I still can’t believe it!

Ever since I was young I’ve loved a tan, it just makes me feel so good and when I first heard of Bellamianta I had to try! Their tan is just the best, it’s such amazing quality for the price and just feels so luxurious. Like many people as well I hate the chore of scrubbing off my tan but Bellamianta lasts so long and comes off so easily, it just makes life easier! So of course I wanted to work with the brand. As well as the fact they're Irish, that's definitely a plus!”

The New Bellamianta Luxury Tanning By Maura Higgins 7 Piece Collection is available on www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide, including Superdrug stores across the UK.