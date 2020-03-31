Maura Higgins explains why she split up with Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins has opened up about the breakdown of her relationship with former Love Island contest Curtis Pritchard. The couple announced their split at the beginning of this month and now Higgins is setting the record straight. She explained that being in a long distance relationship was one of many reasons why they didn't last.

As well as the distance and their hectic schedules, the Dancing On Ice star admitted that she doesn't want to waste time on someone who doesn't see a future with her.

She told The Sun: "I just felt like I'm 29 and I want somebody that I can see a future with. I'm not getting any younger. Curtis and I barely saw each other. At the beginning, it was very, very hard because I was so besotted with him, and we never got to see each other."

She added: "When we did, it was really nice because you got the time to miss somebody. But sometimes it would be two weeks. You know when you're in a relationship and you know someone's day-to-day? We were that busy that we didn't, and it was strange.

Despite their struggles, Pritchard continued to support his beau during her appearance on Dancing On Ice: "He was coming to some of the shows and stuff, but we were still very, very busy and it just took a toll on the relationship in the end."

However, the 29-year-old quipped: "I fall in love quickly, but I fall out of love even quicker. I tend to get over someone in my head before I actually dump them. It's good isn't it?"

The couple were together for eight months after they first met on Love Island.