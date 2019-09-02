Maura Higgins and India Reynolds announced as boohoo ambassadors

Love Island stars Maura Higgins and India Reynolds have both been announced as the new brand ambassadors for online retailer boohoo.

Collections from the ladies will drop later this year, but fans are tripping over themselves with excitement to use Maura and India's coveted discount codes.

The ranges are to be revealed from September onwards, with India's first collection available to shop in November.

'Metallic Moment' will be India's first collection, set to go live this October, followed by her second capsule 'Animal Instinct' in November.

boohoo have been lovely enough to give us a glimpse at the outfits, and we are DROOLING over them.

Maura is set to be the face of her own Christmas Edit, which marks her first-ever dedicated fashion range with the brand.

More special projects from Maura will be announced on September 16, so the countdown begins today (only 14 more sleeps).

Maura announced her new boohoo collection on Instagram this morning, and fans can even use her exclusive LOVEMAURA discount code for 25 percent off everything (excluding sale).

“I’m so proud of this opportunity I’ve been given by boohoo. It’s a brand that I’ve loved since I was a young girl so partnering up with them is a very surreal feeling for me and I’m so grateful," she wrote.

With two million Instagram followers loving Maura's style, and one million followers stealing India's wardrobe faves, this collection is sure to go down a treat.

India has already modelled for the retailer before entering the villa, and commented on her excitement to reunite with boohoo:

"I’m so excited to be back working with my boohoo family! Such a dream come true to be a brand ambassador for boohoo after modelling for them. I can’t wait to wear all the new trends!"

The two gorgeous brunettes seem like the perfect fit for the boohoo family, we can't wait to see what the collections bring to the fashion world.