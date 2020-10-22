Matt Damon sends sweet message to children at Temple Street Hospital

We like to think of Hollywood actor Matt Damon as one of our own at this stage, after he's been spotted around the country so many time over the past year, while he's been filming his new movie, The Last Duel.

From visits to local coffee shops and adopting little villages, there really is no escaping him. Of course that isn't a bad thing though, as he's renowned for always being so friendly whenever he runs into fans, offering a warm smile and a polite "hello".

That's why we were so pleased to hear that the famous actor has filmed a special video in support of the amazing patients, families and staff at Temple Street Children's hospital. These families and staff have been through so much over the past few months, we know Matt's words of encouragement must have meant a lot.

"Hi to the staff, parents and patients at the Temple Street hospital, this is Matt Damon sending you a big hello," the 50-year-old star said.

"I know these last months have been brutal but you’re incredibly brave to keep going in there to get your treatments and I just want to say I think you guys are amazing – keep it up." Damon encouraged.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation Temple Street says, "We are so thrilled and delighted to get this inspiring message from Matt during this challenging time as we all enter into this phase of restrictions."

"The last eight months have been tough on everyone right across the country but for parents whose children in CHI at Temple Street, some of whom are battling life threatening illness, it has been even harder."

