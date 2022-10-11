Martine McCutcheon ‘heartbroken’ as she announces her brother’s death

Love Actually star Martine McCutcheon has shared the heartbreaking news that her younger brother, LJ, has suddenly passed away at just 31 years old.

Martine revealed the tragic news earlier today by posting a tribute alongside photos of her and her brother to Instagram.

The former EastEnders star captioned the post, “My heart is forever broken… My baby brother, my gentle giant, sadly passed away, suddenly, 2 weeks ago. He was 31 years old”.

“There is no medical explanation as to why we lost him so soon and whilst we investigate further, we are having to accept that nothing will bring our boy back to us. L.J (Laurence John) was born when I was 15 years old and from the moment I first held him in my arms, I felt so proud and fiercely protective of him”.

McCutcheon went on to describe her brother fondly. “He was such a character! He made us all laugh and loved nothing more than making a plan, having a great play list, bridging people together and generally having a giggle. He hated the thought of a party ending and so was always on to the next thing!”.

“LJ had a mild form of special needs and was very clever with gadgets & adored his cars! With unwavering love, support and a commitment to himself, he took hold of life with both hands and smashed through any expectation we had of him. He would genuinely blow us all away at times!”.

The mum-of-one continued, “He had a huge heart and adored Rafferty. He gave me so much, he was my anchor, my radar of what really mattered in life and whilst he was always so proud of me and would tell the world I was his sister- I always wanted to protect him from the limelight and the characters that could be drawn to him for the wrong reasons”.

The former singer then spoke about LJ’s plans to get married soon and described the last time she saw him. “LJ fell in love and was due to get married next month… I was asked to be bridesmaid and the last time I saw him, was a few days before he passed”.

“He, jack and his future stepson had been to try on their wedding suits and then came back to have dinner with his fiancée and the family to see our new home. He looked so tanned, tall and handsome. The best I’ve ever seen him… ironic really”.

“My heart aches for all who have lost him. But my heart breaks for our mum, his dad John & his step parents. You should never outlive your children. I’m scared to live without you LJ but I know you will want us to truly live, laugh and love in your memory. I will try I promise”.

Many famous faces have shared their support and condolences for Martine in the comments of her heartbreaking post. TOWIE’s Billie Shepherd penned, “I am so sorry to hear this Martine. Sending you and family lots of love and strength”.

“Oh darling I’m so so sorry to hear this. I send my heartfelt condolences and love to you and all the family xxx”, wrote singer Imelda May. Myleene Klass added, “Martine. My heart is utterly broken for you. I am so very sorry”.