Married At First Sight’s Sara Mesa announces split from Tim Calwell

Another Married At First Sight couple has announced the end of their relationship.

Sara Mesa, who recently took part in the eleventh season of Married At First Australia, has confirmed that she has parted ways with Tim Calwell.

The pair were season 11’s on-again-off-again couple, as viewers watched them have an explosive argument at the MAFS reunion dinner party.

However, when fans next saw them at the final reunion, they seemed to be stronger than ever and had tackled Tim’s doubts over their relationship.

After the reunion episode aired yesterday (April 8) in Australia, Sara has now taken the chance to address where she stands with Tim.

In an interview with 9Entertainment, the 29-year-old confessed that she and Tim are no longer together.

"We broke up a month after the Reunion,” she stated, adding: “We didn't speak for a little while after, it was hard for us both but a few months down the track we started talking again.”

Sara then went on to detail if there is any bad blood between the pair.

"We're definitely friends now, we are very amicable. It's been good to be on good terms because we went through this crazy ride together,” she explained.

When asked what she believed led to the end of her romance with Tim, the reality star detailed that she felt that Tim was never able to "move on" from the struggles they'd faced throughout their MAFS experience.

"It was a constant battle. He would tell me 'I forgive you' and then it would come out that he wasn't﻿ 100 percent moving on," she recalled.

"I﻿ was like we either do this or we don't we just can't keep rehashing things,” she added.

Elsewhere in her interview, Sara also took the opportunity to praise her ongoing friendship with one of her co-stars.

"Me and Lauren are the real love story," she teased, referring to her fellow MAFS participant Lauren Dunn.