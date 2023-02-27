Married At First Sight’s Martha Kalifatidis welcomes first child

Martha Kalifatidis is now a mum!

The Married At First Sight Australia star has welcomed her first child into the world, alongside her fiancé Michael Brunelli. The couple are now parents to a beautiful baby boy.

Martha and Michael decided to take to Instagram earlier today to share the exciting news, and to reveal the first image of their new bundle of joy.

The sweet snap showcases their baby son’s crib resting beside a gorgeous bunch of flowers, and the tiny tot sleeping soundly. In the caption of their adorable photo, Martha and Michael also decided to announce the name of their first child.

“Lucius Brunelli,” they gushed. “He’s here, he’s perfect.”

In the comments section of their post, Michael also teased their audience about how to correctly pronounce their son’s name. “‘LOO-SHUS’ if you’re wondering”, he joked.

Since announcing their joyful news, Martha and Michael have received an influx of congratulations and well-wishes from fellow famous Aussie faces.

“Ohhhh my god,” replied Love Island Australia star Josh Moss. “cuteness is out of control!!!! Congratulations guys”.

“Congratulations you two!!! He's absolutely divine”, wrote Domenica Calarco, another Married At First Sight alum.

“Yes hair !!! I’m gonna SQUISH”, added personal trainer Kayla Itsines. “CONGRATULATIONS BOTH OF YOU!!!!”.

Martha and Michael initially announced their pregnancy on September 5 of last year. The expectant parents shared a video of themselves in their car, explaining why they had been quiet on social media in recent weeks.

“We wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement. Martha is pregnant,” Michael beamed.

However, it was not the easiest of pregnancies for Martha as she struggled with intense symptoms during her first trimester, which resulted in multiple trips to the hospital and a loss of 10 kilograms in weight in just a few weeks.

"At five weeks I was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which is severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief,” the 34-year-old shared. “It is 24-7. I literally didn't get out of bed for two months."

Martha and Michael took part in the sixth series of Married At First Sight Australia. The pair got married on the show in 2019, before getting engaged properly in December 2021.

Congratulations to the new parents!